Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 30

Kay is 4-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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