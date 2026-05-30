Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 30
Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kay has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Kay is 4-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.