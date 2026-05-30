FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 30

Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kay has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Kay is 4-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Tigers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News