Anthony Kay And White Sox Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 2

Kay is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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