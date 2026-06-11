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Anthony Kay
Chicago White Sox

Anthony Kay

Chicago White Sox • #18 SP

Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Braves On June 11

Anthony Kay will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kay has -142 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Kay is 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anthony Kay

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