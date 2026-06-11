Anthony Kay And White Sox Take On Braves On June 11

Kay is 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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