Angel Martinez And Guardians Take On Red Sox On May 30

Martinez is hitting for a .246 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 24 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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