FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Take On Red Sox On May 30

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Martinez has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .246 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 24 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. Martinez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Angel Martinez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News