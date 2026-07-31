Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 31

Martinez is hitting for a .224 BA, .260 OBP and .415 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 28 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Mitch Bratt (0-1 with a 6.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

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