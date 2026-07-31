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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 31

Angel Martinez and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Martinez has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .224 BA, .260 OBP and .415 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 28 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Mitch Bratt (0-1 with a 6.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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