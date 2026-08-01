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Angel Martinez
Cleveland Guardians

Angel Martinez

Cleveland Guardians • #1 2B

Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Angel Martinez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Martinez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is hitting for a .221 BA, .257 OBP and .410 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 28 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Kohl Drake (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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