Angel Martinez And Guardians Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 1

Martinez is hitting for a .221 BA, .257 OBP and .410 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 2.7% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 28 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. Martinez has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will look to Kohl Drake (0-0) in his third start of the season.

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