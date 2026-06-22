Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Twins On June 22

Pages is hitting for a .268 BA, .318 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 43 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 57 runs (3rd in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Zebby Matthews (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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