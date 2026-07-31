Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Red Sox On July 31

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .335 OBP and .462 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 64 runs. In 465 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 71 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Ranger Suarez (4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

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