Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Red Sox On Aug. 2

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .335 OBP and .458 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 64 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 71 runs (9th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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