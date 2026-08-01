Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Red Sox On Aug. 1

Pages is hitting for a .269 BA, .336 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 64 runs. In 470 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 71 runs (9th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.