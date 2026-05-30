Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Phillies On May 30

Pages is hitting for a .297 BA, .345 OBP and .538 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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