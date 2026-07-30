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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Square Off Against Mariners On July 30

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .267 BA, .334 OBP and .461 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 63 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 71 runs (8th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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