Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On June 2

Pages is hitting for a .293 BA, .341 OBP and .538 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .879, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 50 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.25 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.