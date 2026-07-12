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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On July 12

Andy Pages and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .271 BA, .334 OBP and .474 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 56 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 66 runs (5th in MLB). Pages has recorded eight steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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