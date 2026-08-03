Andy Pages And Dodgers Take On Cubs On Aug. 3

Pages is hitting for a .270 BA, .336 OBP and .459 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 64 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 74 runs (6th in MLB). Pages has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Matthew Boyd (6-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season.

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