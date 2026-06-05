Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Angels On June 5

Pages is hitting for a .286 BA, .333 OBP and .521 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 37 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.63 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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