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Andy Pages
Los Angeles Dodgers

Andy Pages

Los Angeles Dodgers • #44 CF

Andy Pages And Dodgers Play Angels On June 5

Andy Pages and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 5 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Pages has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pages is hitting for a .286 BA, .333 OBP and .521 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 37 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 51 runs (1st in MLB). Pages has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Reid Detmers (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.63 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andy Pages

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