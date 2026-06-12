Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Square Off Against Phillies On June 12

Vaughn is hitting for a .370 BA, .426 OBP and .554 SLG with a 9.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .980 and he has scored 14 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Tanner Banks will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.