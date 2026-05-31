Andrew Vaughn And Brewers Square Off Against Astros On May 31

Vaughn is hitting for a .333 BA, .415 OBP and .491 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai (2-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

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