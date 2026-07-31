Andrew Painter And Phillies Square Off Against Orioles On July 31

Painter is 1-8 with a 7.06 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, June 17 when he threw two innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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