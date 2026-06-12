Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Brewers On June 12

Painter is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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