Andrew Painter And Phillies Face Brewers On June 12
Andrew Painter will get the start for his Philadelphia Phillies against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, June 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Painter has -152 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Painter is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.