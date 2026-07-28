Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Yankees On July 28

Benintendi is hitting for a .240 BA, .302 OBP and .415 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 41 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.