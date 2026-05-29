Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Tigers On May 29

Benintendi is hitting for a .228 BA, .273 OBP and .361 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 17 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Twins.

Troy Melton (1-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.