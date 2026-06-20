Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Tigers On June 20

Benintendi is hitting for a .240 BA, .300 OBP and .438 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 30 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.