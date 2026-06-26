Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Royals On June 26

Benintendi is hitting for a .232 BA, .289 OBP and .418 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .707 and he has scored 30 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Royals will send Stephen Kolek (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.