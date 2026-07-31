Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Rays On July 31

Benintendi is hitting for a .243 BA, .305 OBP and .416 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 41 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 55 runs. In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Nick Martinez (10-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.