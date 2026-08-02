Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Rays On Aug. 2

Benintendi is hitting for a .246 BA, .308 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .734 and he has scored 42 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (6-8 with a 3.74 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.

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