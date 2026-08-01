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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Face Rays On Aug. 1

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .247 BA, .310 OBP and .428 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 42 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (9-5) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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