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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Play Orioles On June 30

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .238 BA, .292 OBP and .433 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 32 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Trey Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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