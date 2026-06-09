Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Braves On June 9

Benintendi is hitting for a .237 BA, .296 OBP and .403 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 25 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Grant Holmes (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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