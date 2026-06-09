Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Braves On June 9
Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Benintendi is hitting for a .237 BA, .296 OBP and .403 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 25 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.
Grant Holmes (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.