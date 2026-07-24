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Andrew Benintendi
Chicago White Sox

Andrew Benintendi

Chicago White Sox • #23 LF

Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Astros On July 24

Andrew Benintendi and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Houston Astros at Rate Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Benintendi has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Benintendi is hitting for a .245 BA, .306 OBP and .426 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 40 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Benintendi

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