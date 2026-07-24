Andrew Benintendi And White Sox Take On Astros On July 24

Benintendi is hitting for a .245 BA, .306 OBP and .426 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 40 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 52 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Spencer Arrighetti makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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