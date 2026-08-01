Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Pirates On Aug. 1

Abbott is 5-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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