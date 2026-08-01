Andrew Abbott And Reds Face Pirates On Aug. 1
Andrew Abbott will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Abbott has +120 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Abbott is 5-6 with a 3.85 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.