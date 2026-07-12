Andrew Abbott And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On July 12

Abbott is 5-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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