Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Phillies On Aug. 3

Chaparro is hitting for a .220 BA, .347 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 18 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Aaron Nola (3-9 with a 5.61 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.

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