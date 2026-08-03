Andres Chaparro And Nationals Take On Phillies On Aug. 3
Andres Chaparro and the Washington Nationals will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Chaparro has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Chaparro is hitting for a .220 BA, .347 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 18 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Aaron Nola (3-9 with a 5.61 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.