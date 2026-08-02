Andres Chaparro And Nationals Square Off Against Braves On Aug. 2

Chaparro is hitting for a .222 BA, .344 OBP and .506 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 18 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.