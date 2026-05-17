Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Royals On May 17

Pallante is 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.