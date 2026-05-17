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Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals

Andre Pallante

St. Louis Cardinals • #53 SP

Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Royals On May 17

Andre Pallante will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Pallante has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pallante is 4-3 with a 4.46 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andre Pallante

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