Andre Pallante And Cardinals Take On Reds On May 23

Pallante is 4-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.