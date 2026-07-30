Andre Pallante And Cardinals Play Cubs On July 30

Pallante is 11-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.