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Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays • #30 C

Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 12

Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 12 at 7:37 p.m. ET. Kirk has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirk had a .282 BA, .348 OBP and .421 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .769 and he scored 45 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 76 runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 3, when he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (2-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alejandro Kirk

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