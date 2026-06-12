Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 12

Kirk had a .282 BA, .348 OBP and .421 SLG with an 11.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .769 and he scored 45 runs. In 506 plate appearances, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 76 runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 3, when he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (2-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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