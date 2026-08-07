Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 7

Kirk is hitting for a .255 BA, .329 OBP and .369 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 10 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He strung together four hits (going 4 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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