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Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays • #30 C

Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 7

Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Kirk has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kirk is hitting for a .255 BA, .329 OBP and .369 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 10 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He strung together four hits (going 4 for 5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Zack Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alejandro Kirk

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