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Alejandro Kirk
Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk

Toronto Blue Jays • #30 C

Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Take On Nationals On July 29

Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Kirk has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Kirk is hitting for a .224 BA, .305 OBP and .336 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored nine runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alejandro Kirk

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