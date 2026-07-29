Alejandro Kirk And Blue Jays Take On Nationals On July 29

Kirk is hitting for a .224 BA, .305 OBP and .336 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored nine runs. In 131 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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