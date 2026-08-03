Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Yankees On Aug. 3

Burleson is hitting for a .284 BA, .347 OBP and .458 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 57 runs. In 472 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 71 runs (10th in MLB). In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (10-6) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.04 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 136 2/3 innings pitched.

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