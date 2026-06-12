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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Twins On June 12

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, June 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Burleson has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .356 OBP and .486 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 35 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs (7th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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