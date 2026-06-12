Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Twins On June 12

Burleson is hitting for a .290 BA, .356 OBP and .486 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 35 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 48 runs (7th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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