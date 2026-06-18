Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Royals On June 18

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .347 OBP and .488 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 39 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Noah Cameron (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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