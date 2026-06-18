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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Royals On June 18

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Burleson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .347 OBP and .488 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 39 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 53 runs (6th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Noah Cameron (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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