Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Reds On June 5

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .352 OBP and .443 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 26 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rangers.

Brady Singer (2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

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