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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Padres On June 17

Alec Burleson and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .349 OBP and .491 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 39 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs (6th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

The Padres have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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