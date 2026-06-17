Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Padres On June 17

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .349 OBP and .491 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 39 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs (6th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

The Padres have not yet named a starter.

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