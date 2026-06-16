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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Padres On June 16

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .351 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 39 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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