Alec Burleson And Cardinals Play Padres On June 16

Burleson is hitting for a .287 BA, .351 OBP and .496 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 39 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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