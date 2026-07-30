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Alec Burleson
St. Louis Cardinals

Alec Burleson

St. Louis Cardinals • #41 RF

Alec Burleson And Cardinals Square Off Against Cubs On July 30

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Burleson has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burleson is hitting for a .285 BA, .344 OBP and .462 SLG with a 15.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 57 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 71 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Alec Burleson

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