Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 28

Burleson is hitting for a .286 BA, .345 OBP and .467 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 71 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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