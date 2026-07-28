Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Cubs On July 28
Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Burleson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Burleson is hitting for a .286 BA, .345 OBP and .467 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 56 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 71 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.