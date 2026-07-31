Alec Burleson And Cardinals Face Blue Jays On July 31

Burleson is hitting for a .282 BA, .343 OBP and .458 SLG with a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 57 runs. In 458 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 71 runs (8th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.