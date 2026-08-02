Alec Burleson And Cardinals Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 2

Burleson is hitting for a .284 BA, .347 OBP and .460 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 57 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 71 runs (9th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 9.49 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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